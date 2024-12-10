Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Weighs In on Juan Soto’s Departure to Mets
The New York Yankees are moving on from the Juan Soto era in the Bronx after the superstar outfielder opted to swap allegiances and join the organization's crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.
Manager Aaron Boone addressed Soto's departure on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on the team's unsuccessful pursuit of the 26-year-old in free agency, discussing what comes next for the Yankees.
"Obviously, we wanted the player back. Ownership and the front office did everything we could to make it happen, but it just didn't. That's sports, and ultimately Juan earned the right to be in the position that he's in and he made the decision that he felt was best," said Boone.
Boone said that there were no regrets about the team's decision to trade for Soto last offseason in a deal with the San Diego Padres, despite the acquisition of Soto ending up being merely a one-year rental.
"We went into this eyes wide open... I remember making the deal at the winter meetings. We knew there was no guarantees of anything moving forward. I think, as much as it hurt to make the deal with some of the players that we lost, looking back, I feel like it was the right thing to do and served us well. He had an amazing season with us," Boone added.
Boone made clear that he's expecting the Yankees to build a roster capable of competing for a championship in 2025 even in the wake of Soto's departure. That of course, would require the team to make some significant splashes in free agency as well as potentially completing some offseason trades.