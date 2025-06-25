Yankees Announcer Had Brutally Honest Message for Jazz Chisholm Jr. After Ejection
The New York Yankees' struggles continued Tuesday night as they dropped their second straight game to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4, in 11 innings.
The Yankees had to play the last few innings without their starting third baseman, Jazz Chizholm Jr., who was ejected in the ninth inning after yelling at home plate umpire Mark Wegner about a called strike on a 2-0 pitch.
Chisholm couldn't get over the call and wouldn't stop yelling at Wegner, who finally had enough and sent him to the clubhouse for the rest of the game.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay had a brutally honest breakdown of Chisholm's breakdown, saying:
"Jazz Chisholm just got thrown out and really he has nobody to blame but himself. I know he didn’t like the call but he has been chirping at Wegner. Aaron Judge between innings walked him out to the field to try to calm him down and he would not stop screaming at Wegner about that 2-0 pitch. And you always tell me, Paul, heat of the moment but this is far after the heat of the moment and he got himself thrown out and Wegner gave him a lot of leash."
The Yankees, who have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, are now 45-34 on the year and have just a one-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.