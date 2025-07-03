Yankees Pursuing Trade That Could Impact Jazz Chisholm's Role
The New York Yankees are actively looking to improve their roster and appear to believe adding a third baseman is the way to go.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman is reporting the Yankees have been making calls to add someone at the hot corner despite Jazz Chisholm's numbers this year. According to Heyman, New York thinks Chisholm's best fit is second base and would shift him over to replace the struggling DJ LeMahieu.
Heyman claims the Yankees have reached out to the Colorado Rockies about Ryan McMahon. While the Rockies have refused to part with their All-Star third baseman in the past, they might be willing to this season. The 30-year-old is struggling in 2025, slashing .216/.318/.387 with 12 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a 1.3 WAR for an objectively awful Colorado team. A change of scenery might be just what he needs.
Heyman has also named the Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo, and Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as possible targets. A trade for Kiner-Falefa, of course, would reunite the Yankees with their former utility player.
Chisholm's OPS of .820 is the second-best on the Yankees, while his 2.1 WAR ranks third. He is hitting .240 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in 56 games. Adding another bat at third, while replacing LeMahieu's .664 OPS at second with Chisholm, should boost the lineup.