Yankees Players Share Details From Players-Only Meeting After Third Straight Shutout
The New York Yankees held a players-only meeting after Tuesday night's 4–0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, which was their third shutout loss in a row.
For a team that leads MLB in runs (370), total bases (1,093), homers (109), RBIs (356), walks (286) and OPS (.784), this stretch is definitely an unknown feeling for the Yankees this year.
So, what did New York's players talk about in their meeting? It sounds like the team just has to start “remembering who we are and continuing to stick with our approach," outfielder Cody Bellinger told reporters.
“There’s always a certain point where it’s not necessarily going your way, and you feel it,” Bellinger said. “You feel this extra pressure to get the job done. At the end of the day, it’s the same. We had good conversations.
“... It’s a little rut we’re in and we’ve got to get out of it. The good teams get out of it. I’ve got full confidence in the guys in here. We have such a talented team. We’ve got to keep on going, keep on playing our game, remember who we are and ultimately get some Ws.”
Catcher Austin Wells downplayed the negative reaction the Yankees' slump has gotten, as shutouts aren't super uncommon in baseball. What's being highlighted with the Yankees' case, though, is that the team is leading the league in so many offensive categories and still they've failed to score for multiple games in a row.
“I think it’s a little bit more highlighted because it’s consecutive games, but I think it’s just baseball,” Wells said, via NJ.com. “We’ve hit some hard balls, we’ve had some strikeouts and weak contact. I think people have been playing the game and we’re going to continue doing it.
“I don’t think there’s any reason to change up what we were doing before. I think everyone has the confidence to go out there [Wednesday] and put up as many as we need.”
The Yankees plan to have a hitting talk on Wednesday ahead of their evening game vs. the Angels. They're hoping to finally get a run after 29 innings of failing to plate one. New York is also on a five-game losing streak.