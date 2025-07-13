Yankees Prospect Was Turning Heads As 'Best Player' at MLB Futures Game
The New York Yankees may have themselves a future star within their ranks.
During Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Games, shortstop George Lombard Jr. stole the show and impressed scouts in attendance. In fact, Lombard was even called the game's "Best Player" by Baseball America, thanks to his impressive defensive performance.
Lombard smoked a double and showed solid plate discipline by drawing a walk in a 1-for-2 performance in the game. He handled everything that came his way at shortstop, too.
As of its latest update, MLB Pipeline ranks Lombard as the No. 35 prospect in baseball, and the No. 10 shortstop. He's the No. 1 ranked Yankees prospect, and is currently the only player in the organization rated inside the top 100.
At 20 years old, it could be another year or so until Lombard gets his shot at the big leagues. Across two minor league levels this season, he's slashing .239/.382/.356 with three home runs, 30 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. He's struggled a bit at the plate since arriving at Double-A Somerset, but he'll have plenty of time to turn things around as he continues to develop.
Lombard was a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, selected at No. 26 pick by New York.