Yankees Reportedly Refusing to Trade Top Prospect for Anyone But Paul Skenes
The New York Yankees haven't made a big splash ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline just yet. Though they've made a few minor moves in the past few days, it seems as if the Yankees' front office has been working the phones with little coming to fruition.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, New York has been fielding calls from teams interested in acquiring standout outfield prospect Spencer Jones, but they have rebuffed any attempt by declaring they'd only be willing to move Jones, along with other pieces, for Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Heyman indicated that teams had been dangling good players in front of the Yankees in hopes of working out a deal for Jones, but the team has been consistent in that it won't trade him for anyone other than Skenes, who is not going to be traded by Pittsburgh.
It makes sense why the front office is so hellbent on keeping Jones. Since his promotion to Triple A, Jones has hit 13 home runs in just 21 games, and he has 29 home runs in 70 games in total this year. A former first-round pick, Jones has tremendous upside, and it seems the Yankees are determined to keep him in the organization at virtually any cost.
New York still has some other attractive prospects who could potentially fetch a big name at the trade deadline, including starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, but it appears Brian Cashman & Co. aren't even entertaining the idea of letting Jones go.