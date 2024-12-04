Yankees Reportedly Have Major Infield Target in Mind As Plan B to Juan Soto
The New York Yankees may already have a Juan Soto backup plan.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Yankees are hopeful Soto will re-sign with them. But if that doesn't happen, the franchise is already lining up a backup plan.
Feinsand reports Milwaukee Brewers free agent shorstop Willy Adames is drawing interest from the Yankees. Adames is the top free agent infielder available and is coming off a season in which he hit .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs while playing 161 games. The 29-year-old has blasted 87 home runs over the past three seasons.
If they landed Adames, the Yankees could move incumbent shortstop Anthony Volpe to second base, which would fill the hole left by Gleyber Torres, who is also a free agent. The Yankees also have Jazz Chisholm Jr. under contract, but he could play second base, third base or the outfield if needed.
Adames prefers to stay at shortstop, but could always be convinced to move positions for the right contract.
The San Francisco Giants are also reportedly interested in Adames to fill their big need at shortstop.