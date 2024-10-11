Yankees–Royals Benches Clear After Anthony Volpe's Physical Tag on Maikel Garcia
Tensions were high during Game 4 of the ALDS between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. It got to the point where both teams' benches cleared and met on the field.
In the sixth inning, the Yankees were up 3–0 on the Royals, and New York shortstop Anthony Volpe poured some salt in the wound while tagging Kansas City third baseman Maikel Garcia at second.
Volpe tagged Garcia out when he slid, and then again when Garcia stood up. Garcia didn't appreciate this emphasis on the out and gave him a stare down. Volpe continued with egging Garcia on by patting his back as he walked away. This made Garcia talk back while Jazz Chisholm interjected. It's unclear what was said, but it started a heated exchange between players on both teams.
This is when both benches cleared onto the field. The bullpens even joined in. No physical altercations happened, and the chaos was quickly calmed down.
With so much on the line in this game, emotions were high. This debacle gave the Royals a bit of a spark they needed as Bobby Witt Jr. went up to bat next and hit a single. Vinny Pasquantino hit a double next to bring Witt home and give the Royals their first score of the night.