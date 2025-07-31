Yankees Send Infielder Oswald Peraza to Angels
The Yankees are sending Oswald Peraza to the Angels, YES Network's Jack Curry reported on Thursday shortly before the trade deadline. In return, Los Angeles is getting prospect Wilberson De Pena and international money, insider Joel Sherman added.
Peraza has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees since signing with the club in July 2016 as an international free agent from Venezuela. He made his major league debut in 2022 and has appeared in 145 games for the Yankees since then.
Through 71 games this season, which is the most Peraza has ever appeared in during a given season, he's averaging .152/.212/.241, all career-lows. The Yankees were hoping for more from Peraza this season, but he just didn't deliver, so it's not a major surprise he was traded. The Angels hope a new environment will be the boost Peraza needs right now.
At 53–56, Los Angeles is struggling at the plate. The Angel with the highest batting average right now is first baseman Nolan Schanuel with a .277. With Peraza is struggling in that department as well, we'll see how this trade fares for the L.A.