Yankees Star Becomes Final Participant Added to 2025 Home Run Derby
The final participant in this year's Home Run Derby was announced Thursday evening, and the New York Yankees will officially have a player partaking in the event.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was revealed Thursday night as the eighth participant in the derby, officially setting the stage for Monday's showdown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Chisholm may not be revered as one of the league's biggest sluggers, but he's had some quality power numbers at the plate. This season, he's slugging .530 with 17 home runs in 61 games. That would put him on a 162-game pace for 45 home runs, which should shatter his career-high of 24. Since joining the Yankees at last year's trade deadline, Chisholm has 28 home runs in 107 games.
He joins a derby pool already consisting of Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero and Athletics DH Brent Rooker.
There are no past winners in this year's crop of derby contestants, so a new winner will be crowned in 2025. This will be Chisholm's first time in the derby, and the first time a Yankee has participated since Aaron Judge did in 2017.