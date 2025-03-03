Yankees Starter Luis GIl Shut Down for Six Weeks With Lat Strain
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil has been shut down from throwing for at least six weeks with a high-grade lat strain, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Monday.
The Yankees are still gathering information on the injury for Gil before announcing a definitive timeline of return for their 26-year-old right-hander.
Gil made 29 starts last season for the Yankees, and went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 136.0 innings pitched.
Gil is expected to be a significant part of the New York rotation when he returns in his second full season at the big league level. Gil had previously started six games in the 2021 season, and made one start in '22.
In '23, he was a key starter in New York's run to represent the American League in the World Series.