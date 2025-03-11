SI

MLB Insider Throws Cold Water on Idea of Yankees Trade for Gerrit Cole Replacement

New York is adjusting to life without its ace.

Patrick Andres

Dylan Cease pitches during the Padres' 4–3 loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 25, 2024.
Dylan Cease pitches during the Padres' 4–3 loss to the Dodgers on Sept. 25, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

A day after they announced that ace pitcher Gerrit Cole would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the New York Yankees continue to reel. A new number one starter will have to emerge on a team seeking to repeat its 2024 successes.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, you can likely cross out one much-discussed trade candidate from a list of potential Cole replacements: San Diego Padres hurler Dylan Cease.

"I would hesitate to rule out anything in terms of moves [Padres general manager] A.J. Preller could make," Morosi said Tuesday. "However, I would say this: The expectation in the industry over the last 24 hours is that Dylan Cease is not going to be traded to the Yankees."

Cease, twice a top-five finisher in the Cy Young voting, is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Morosi cited New York's reluctance to add payroll and top-heavy farm system as obstacles to a deal.

"I just do not think we are going to see a Dylan Cease trade that rescues the Yankees' rotation," Morosi said.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB