MLB Insider Throws Cold Water on Idea of Yankees Trade for Gerrit Cole Replacement
A day after they announced that ace pitcher Gerrit Cole would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the New York Yankees continue to reel. A new number one starter will have to emerge on a team seeking to repeat its 2024 successes.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, you can likely cross out one much-discussed trade candidate from a list of potential Cole replacements: San Diego Padres hurler Dylan Cease.
"I would hesitate to rule out anything in terms of moves [Padres general manager] A.J. Preller could make," Morosi said Tuesday. "However, I would say this: The expectation in the industry over the last 24 hours is that Dylan Cease is not going to be traded to the Yankees."
Cease, twice a top-five finisher in the Cy Young voting, is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Morosi cited New York's reluctance to add payroll and top-heavy farm system as obstacles to a deal.
"I just do not think we are going to see a Dylan Cease trade that rescues the Yankees' rotation," Morosi said.