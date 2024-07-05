Yankees’ Trent Grisham Furiously Booed by Own Fans After Low-Effort Defensive Play
As if a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds wasn’t bad enough, the New York Yankees saw one of their own players get the boo bird treatment during Thursday’s 8-4 loss.
On a line drive from Reds slugger Jeimer Candelario in the top of the ninth inning, Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham was seen jogging over to the ball and casually reaching down to scoop it up.
Grisham would then bobble it for a few seconds, a momentary lapse in concentration which caused a single to be turned into a double.
Home fans at Yankee Stadium weren’t happy with the two-time Golden Glove winner’s lack of effort and let him hear it at the end of the game.
Fans on social media weren’t too pleased, either.
