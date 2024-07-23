SI

Yankees Unfazed By Luis Severino Trash Talk Ahead of Subway Series

Patrick Andres

Jul 20, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In the eternal turf war between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, Mets pitcher Luis Severino fired a compelling shot Friday.

"They talked s--t about me... 'Oh, you're afraid of us,'" Severino told reporters, referring to a group chat with his former Yankees teammates of which he remains a member. "I say, 'I'm not afraid of you. You guys right now only have two good hitters.'"

With a two-game series between the two New York teams looming, Severino's declaration was bold. The Yankees have been substantially better than the Mets this year, with a record 7.5 games better than their crosstown rivals.

Accordingly, the Yankees—at least on the surface—remained unmoved by Severino's comments.

"It's just noise," catcher Austin Wells told the New York Daily News via ESPN. "You just try to block that out."

The "two good hitters in question" are almost certainly center fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge and right fielder Juan Soto—both of whom were named American League All-Stars. Severino, for his part, is 7-3 with a 3.58 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

"It is what it is," Soto said. "They can think whatever they want."

