Yankees TV Booth vs. Mets TV Booth Has Become a Thing
1. So, this is a weird one.
Yankees TV voice Michael Kay was not happy that a promo for SNY’s telecast of Tuesday’s Yankees-Mets game ran during his ESPN Radio show on that same day.
I can understand Kay, who works for the YES Network, not being thrilled that an ad for his competitor would run on his own show, although, in this day and age, we should all be happy for any ad money we can get.
However, Kay didn’t just gripe about the conflict of interest regarding the ad. Kay was upset that the ad refers to the SNY booth of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling as the “best booth in baseball.”
“Do you expect me to take that lying down,” Kay asked his co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. “I think our booth is the best booth in baseball.”
But I honestly couldn’t tell when watching the video for the first time if he was being serious or if it was a radio bit. I get that having an ego is part of our business, but to boast that your booth is the best in the entire sport is a tad strange.
I thought this had to be a bit to get pickup, which worked perfectly.
The Mets booth obviously saw Kay’s rant and coyly mocked him during Wednesday’s telecast.
For the record, I have no idea which booth is the best in baseball because there are 30 teams and I don’t watch every team’s local broadcasts so it would be impossible for me to declare which is best.
I’m familiar with a lot of the booths, and I think there are a lot of great play-by-play guys around the league. Don Orsillo in San Diego, Dave O’Brien in Boston, Jason Benetti in Detroit, Wayne Randazzo in Los Angeles, Dave Sims in Seattle, Dewayne Staats in Tampa Bay, Dan Shulman in Toronto, Jon Shiambi in Chicago, John Sadak in Cincinnati and Duane Kuiper in San Francisco are some that immediately come to mind. (Please don’t tweet me if I left anyone out, I’m sure there are more.) But I don’t know how anyone can state which is the best unless they watch every single team on a regular basis.
Also, the pronouncement of the “best booth” is subjective. There isn’t an actual real answer.
Having said all that, as a Yankees fan, I can tell you the Mets booth is definitely better than the Yankees booth.
I honestly don’t know how anyone can say the Yankees booth is the best when the Yankees don’t even have a steady booth. YES has a million analysts that work Yankees game.
Paul O’Neill, David Cone, John Flaherty, Jeff Nelson and Joe Girardi are listed as analysts on the YES website. Yankees fans have no idea who is calling games on a day-to-day basis.
Meanwhile, Cohen, Hernandez and Darling call basically every Mets game.
There’s also one other big reason the Mets booth gets a nod over the Yankees booth: Hernandez. He’s as good a character as there is when it comes to local broadcasters.
3. I know everyone is up in arms about NBC using an AI version of Al Michaels on the Olympics, and I don’t understand it at all either, but a couple of things. Michael did sign off on NBC doing this. It would’ve been nice if NBC just hired Al to do the voiceovers after they screwed him over last year and wouldn’t let him call an NFL playoff game. Bottom line this seems like one of those things that even though you can do it, you shouldn’t do it.
Michaels spoke to Vanity Fair about A.I. Al Michaels, so check it out.
4. The Dodgers bat boy saved Shohei Ohtani’s life last night. No big deal.
5. This is the best use of the Stanley Cup that I’ve ever seen in my life from Panthers executive and former NHL goalie Roberto Luongo.
6. Saw this live on Jeopardy! last night and couldn’t believe my ears.
