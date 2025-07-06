Yankees Zeroing In On Power-Hitting Third Baseman as Trade Deadline Target
The New York Yankees are looking to add some punch to their lineup and it appears they may have their preferred target.
Last week, it was revealed that New York believes Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s best position is second base and the team is attempting to add a third baseman before the MLB trade deadline. That would allow Chisholm to move back to second in place of the struggling DJ LeMahieu.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have their eyes on Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez to fill the spot.
Nightengale claimed Suarez is getting a ton of attention from around the league, with the Yankees and Seattle Mariners leading the charge. That isn't surprising. Through 87 games, the 33-year-old is slashing .255/.322/.569 with 28 home runs, 73 RBIs, an OPS of .891 and 2.6 WAR.
Suarez is set to be a free agent after the season, so he'd be a pure rental and far less expensive than, say, Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. The question will be how much the Yankees are willing to surrender to upgrade their infield.