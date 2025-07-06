SI

Yankees Zeroing In On Power-Hitting Third Baseman as Trade Deadline Target

Ryan Phillips

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is hitting .255 with 28 home runs and 73 RBI through the first 87 games of the 2025 MLB season.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is hitting .255 with 28 home runs and 73 RBI through the first 87 games of the 2025 MLB season. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees are looking to add some punch to their lineup and it appears they may have their preferred target.

Last week, it was revealed that New York believes Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s best position is second base and the team is attempting to add a third baseman before the MLB trade deadline. That would allow Chisholm to move back to second in place of the struggling DJ LeMahieu.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have their eyes on Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez to fill the spot.

Nightengale claimed Suarez is getting a ton of attention from around the league, with the Yankees and Seattle Mariners leading the charge. That isn't surprising. Through 87 games, the 33-year-old is slashing .255/.322/.569 with 28 home runs, 73 RBIs, an OPS of .891 and 2.6 WAR.

Suarez is set to be a free agent after the season, so he'd be a pure rental and far less expensive than, say, Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. The question will be how much the Yankees are willing to surrender to upgrade their infield.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB