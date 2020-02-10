Breaking Down a Potential Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Matchup

The Mookie Betts blockbuster trade is reportedly set. Rumors of the three-team deal falling through were quashed after the transaction was revised with new parameters on Sunday night.

As planned, Betts and lefty David Price will reportedly head cross-country to Los Angeles from Boston. The amended deal has the Dodgers sending outfielder Alex Verdugo alongside prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to the Red Sox, while L.A. adds pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from Minnesota (in a separate transaction that ships right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Twins).

With a mix of veterans and phenoms on their roster, the Dodgers are poised to contend for a title in 2020. After all, they were considered a favorite even before they added Betts – a former Most Valuable Player Award winner and one of the best players in the game.

On the other side of the country, New York has built up a dangerous and dynamic roster of their own. Not only did the Bombers sign Gerrit Cole – the best starting pitcher on the free-agent market this offseason – but they addressed each item on their offseason to-do list.

So, what better way to compare these two incredible rosters than a side-by-side listing of their lineups and rotations.

Ready? Check this out:

Offense

Dodgers Yankees C Will Smith C Gary Sánchez 1B Max Muncy 1B Luke Voit 2B Gavin Lux 2B DJ LeMahieu 3B Justin Turner 3B Gio Urshela SS Corey Seager SS Gleyber Torres LF A.J. Pollock LF Giancarlo Stanton CF Cody Bellinger CF Brett Gardner RF Mookie Betts RF Aaron Judge Bench: Austin Barnes, Matt Beaty, Kike Hernández, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor Bench: Miguel Andújar, Clint Frazier, Kyle Higashioka, Mike Tauchman, Tyler Wade

Betts joins reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger to assemble arguably the best position-player duo in all of baseball. Meanwhile, the collective upside for Bombers like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu is staggering.

A few positions feature larger comparative discrepancies than others – such as center field for the Dodgers and second base for New York – but for the most part, these teams appear to be relatively evenly matched on offense. In fact, Betts and Judge were ranked neck and neck among the top right fielders in baseball this offseason by MLB Network in its "Top 10 Right Now" rankings.

While the Yankees were ahead of the Dodgers in most major offensive statistical categories last season, Los Angeles wasn't too far behind – New York scored 56 more runs (943-to-886), drove in 43 more runs (904-to-861), crushed 27 more homers (306-to-279) and had a ten-point edge in team batting average (.267-to-.257).

Granted, with the designated hitter and 81 home games played at Yankee Stadium working to their offensive advantage, the Yankees will in all likelihood have a superior offensive output again in 2020.

Either way, we could be looking at lineups including both the AL and NL MVP in 2020, several Silver Slugger Award winners and certainly a handful of All-Stars. No matter what team you root for, these offenses are must-watch.

Pitching staff

Dodgers Yankees 1. Walker Buehler 1. Gerrit Cole 2. Clayton Kershaw 2. Luis Severino 3. David Price 3. James Paxton 4. Julio Urias 4. Masahiro Tanaka 5. Alex Wood 5. J.A. Happ Other starting pitchers: Dustin May, Ross Stripling, Jimmy Nelson Other starting pitchers: Deivi Garcia, Domingo Germán, Jordan Montgomery, Relievers: Pedro Baez, Tony Gonsolin, Joe Kelly, Blake Treinen Relievers: Zack Britton, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino Closer: Kenley Jansen Closer: Arolidis Chapman

This of course is assuming everyone is healthy and active, but again, both clubs have a tremendous mix of talented phenoms and accomplished veterans.

Yankees fans are forced to come to terms with James Paxton and Domingo Germán missing an extended period of time due to injury and suspension respectively. Nonetheless, with new bona fide ace Cole at the helm, and the likes of Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino looming in the bullpen, the Yankees boast one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

For Los Angeles, the front end of their rotation has just as much – if not more – star power. Clayton Kershaw has been in the spotlight as the Dodgers' ace for more than a decade, but right-hander Walker Buehler in his third full season could leapfrog past the southpaw (who will be playing his 13th season in 2020) in the rotation.

Last season, Los Angeles had the lowest team ERA in all of baseball (3.37) whereas New York finished in the middle of the pack at 14th (4.31). The Bombers struck out more batters (1,534-to-1,519) but opponents posted a higher batting average against those in pinstripes (.248) rather than hurlers in Dodger blue (.223). With Cole and a healthy Luis Severino, however, the Yankees immediately transform pitching from a weakness into a strength.

History

A Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series matchup has television executives across the country preemptively salivating – it would be the country's biggest markets on the national stage, featuring two of the most storied franchises in professional sports with some of the most expansive fanbases in the world.

In fact, it's the most frequent World Series matchup in baseball history – it's happened 11 times and counting. Over the Dodgers' first seven World Series appearances from 1941 to 1963, stretching back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn, all of them were against the Yankees.

New York has the advantage in overall head-to-head matchups, posting a World Series record of 8-3. The two clubs haven't met in the Fall Classic since 1981 – since then, New York has won five titles and L.A. has captured just one.

Prior to their meeting in 2019, the Yankees and Dodgers faced off in the regular season in 2016 at Yankee Stadium. Here, Corey Seager crosses home plate in front of Yankee backstop Gary Sánchez. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all signs pointing to these first-rate teams clashing this October, remember that anything can happen over the course of a 162-game season. Last year, for instance, L.A. was the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage throughout. They ran into a club with the hot hand – the future-champion Washington Nationals – and were ousted in the first round. It's felt like only a matter of time these last few years until these two clubs clash in the World Series – it's possible 2020 could be the year...

At the end of the day, however, it's about peaking at the right time, keeping your star players healthy and everyone producing when it matters most. If any two teams have set themselves up to do just that, it's the Yankees and Dodgers.

