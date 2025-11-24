Yankees Rival Could Steal Tarik Skubal

Caveat Emptor. Let any and all buyers interested in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal beware, including the New York Yankees.

That's the message from Masslive.com's Sean McAdam, who took a hard look at the trade market for the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

Words Of Warning

The reason? Two words: Scott Boras.

The problem? Skubal is slated to be a free agent following the 2026 season and chances are Boras will push his client to test the open market.

"Loosely translated, that means that a team trading for Skubal this winter would hold no particular advantage toward signing him to a long-term extension. Instead, think of Skubal as the pitching version of outfielder Juan Soto after the 2023 season," McAdam notes.

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"When it came to retaining Soto long-term, the Yankees held no advantage over other bidders, including the Red Sox and New York Mets. The Yankees ultimately offered Soto a 16-year, $760 million offer, but Soto opted to sign with the crosstown Mets," McAdam adds.

As a result, McAdam concludes the Soto situation serves as a "cautionary tale" for anyone jumping into the "Skubal Sweepstakes."

"Dealing for Skubal this winter would give them no edge whatsoever next winter when everyone will start from scratch," McAdam writes.

The Gamblers?

However, McAdam does acknowledge there are a couple of teams who could gamble on trading for Skubal with no guarantee of signing a long-term contract.

"For a team like the Dodgers, seeking a third-straight title, or even the runner-up Blue Jays, Skubal makes more sense," McAdam writes.

"Imagine Skubal joining the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell? Or even fronting an already solid Toronto rotation, joined by Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage? Those are different calculations," McAdam says.

All But Inevitable?

On the flip side, The Athletic's Jim Bowden says the Tigers trading Skubal is all but inevitable.

"The Tigers have no chance of signing Skubal to a long-term extension this winter unless their next proposal is an offer that would make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB, and not by a little but by a lot. It’s unlikely they make that offer," Bowden writes.

"Expect the big-market teams with strong farm systems and the financial wherewithal to sign Skubal long-term to make their interest known, teams like the Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants and, yes, the Dodgers," Bowden notes.

The 28-year-old Skubal led he league with a 2.21 ERA in 2025. His 7.6 WAR and 0.89 WHIP also topped the AL. Skubal finished second to Red Sox ace Garret Crochet in strikeouts, recording acareer-best 241 whiffs.

If the Tigers do indeed look to trade Skubal, the Yankees would seem to have the requisite talent to make a deal. Of course, that's provided general manager Brian Cashman is willing to part with top prospects, including infielder George Lombard Jr., right-hander Cam Schlittler and/or outfielderSpencer Jones. Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and outfielder Jasson Dominguez also could be potential trade bait.

