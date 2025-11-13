Cody Bellinger's Agent Hints at Yankees Move

The New York Yankees have a major decision to make about their outfield this offseason, and a new voice has weighed in on the great Cody Bellinger debate. Agent Scott Boras, who represents Bellinger as well as other big name baseball stars like fellow Yankee Gerrit Cole, gave his thoughts on the Pinstripes' offseason strategy and his client's prowess.

"I think the Yankees are looking to improve, not subtract," he said with a chuckle.

Boras then went on to describe Bellinger as a rare player who excels both on the field and in major baseball markets like New York and the veteran outfielder's former homes of Los Angeles and Chicago.

"[Bellinger] has a — now particularly after being MVP — has a three year track record of consistency, power and elite performance," he continued. "All of us who watch him play, the accuracy of his throws, his base running, he's really a five tool player, we just don't find many athletes like that and then are also proven in every major market."

"He's really a five-tool player, we just don't find many athletes like that, and then also proven in every major market."



Scott Boras on Cody Bellinger: pic.twitter.com/x0uE5SvoAq — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 12, 2025

Bellinger excelled for the Yankees this season, posting some of his best numbers in years. He slashed .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 and slammed 29 home runs in the regular season. After the World Series, Bellinger chose to execute his player option, releasing him to the free agency market.

Will the Yankees Re-Sign Cody Bellinger?

Bellinger (and his representation) likely chose to pursue the option in hopes of getting a larger, longer contract than the one he initially signed with the Chicago Cubs before an offseason trade sent him to the Yankees. The hottest storyline in New York's offseason has been whether or not they'll offer Bellinger that sort of contract.

While fans and analysts (including ESPN's Jeff Passan) have been urging the Pinstripes to re-sign Bellinger, there have been some detractors. The nine-season veteran will turn 31 during the middle of the 2026 season, which makes a lengthy contract risky, especially if its an expensive, lengthy contract.

In lieu of Bellinger, the Yankees have been linked to any and all available outfielders. Most notably, they could scoop Kyle Tucker from the Cubs, though some believe he'd be better off with the Yankees' division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. Whether the team signs Bellinger, Tucker or another player, they have a looming question in the outfield and a limited amount of time to answer it.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!