Cam Schlittler Impressed Yankees Star Pitcher

When rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler made his MLB debut this summer, he made a major splash, and fans, analysts and fellow players took notice. One of those people was none other than veteran Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, who recently went on the record at the Lou Gehrig Legacy Gala with his thought's on Schlittler's big year.

"Cam was electric and huge for us in big moments. Looking forward to seeing him back in spring and how it all shakes out," he said.

Gerrit Cole on Cam Schlittler:



"Cam was electric and huge for us in big moments. Looking forward to seeing him back in spring and how it all shakes out" pic.twitter.com/ThrLlQPmvt — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 12, 2025

Cole was forced to watch Schlittler's performance from the dugout, as he missed all of the regular and post season 2025 season to recover from Tommy John Surgery. While he isn't expected to be available for Opening Day in 2026, Cole's return to the Yankees rotation is highly anticipated.

Schlittler made a huge impression in his 14 games in Pinstripes during the 2025 regular season, posting an impressive 2.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP after his call up on July 9th. His most impressive outing, though, came in the postseason against the Boston Red Sox. Schlittler, a Boston native, completely shut down the Sox in the final game of the AL Wild Card Series, securing New York's ticket to the Divisional Round. He struckout a record 12 batters and allowed only five hits in eight innings.

Gerrit Cole Returning to Yankees Rotation

Cole, on the other hand, was an instrumental part of the Pinstripes' run to the World Series in 2024. Through 17 regular season games, he threw a 3.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP and through five postseason games, he posted a 2.17 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Schlittler and Cole will join Yankees flamethrowers Max Fried and Carlos Rodón in the rotation, though it's not clear when Rodón will return from his own offseason surgery. It's not quite clear who the fifth man in the Pinstripes' rotation will be, with Clarke Schmidt possibly out for a whole season and 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil had a disappointing 2025.

The Yankees are expected to pursue another starter on the free agency and trade markets to accomodate for the startling number of injuries the rotation has suffered. While they're also in hot pursuit of a heavy-hitting outfielder, the Pinstripes have been linked to players such as Detroit Tigers left hander Tarik Skubal and (significantly less plausibly so) Pittsburgh Pirates' Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!