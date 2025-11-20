NL Contenders Chasing Yankees' Cody Bellinger?

Good things come to those who wait. Unless they wait too long. That's what the New York Yankees are facing when it comes to re-signing free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman told MLB Network Bellinger returning to the Bronx is a real possibility, but also named a trio of National League heavyweights who cold swoop in and sign the former NL MVP.

"Bellinger to me, right now is in a great position because he's now had three very good years in a row. Maybe not the MVP year but he performed outstanding in New York," Heyman said.

Potential Suitors

"The Yankees are gonna go for him. He fits the Mets. They don't have a center fielder or a first baseman right now. He is more versatile than (Kyle) Tucker, right? Because we know he can play center. I think Tucker can probably play center too, but Bellinger's already proven in center. He's outstanding at first base. He's amazing at the corners. He's in an outstanding position," Heyman continued.

"The Phillies are a possibility. Could he go back to the Dodgers? I think people over there still like him. It was a situation where he had those two down years off the injury. I think he's in an outstanding position as well," Heyman concluded.

Budget Crunch

It's worth noting Heyman's analysis came before outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the Yankees' one-year qualifying offer. Yes, the $22 million Grisham will make next season takes a bite out of general manager Brian Cashman's offseason budget. However he should still have enough money to make a serious run at Bellinger.

"Bellinger, without the qualifying offer attached to him, should have a crowded market for his services, the 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman expected to fetch a multiyear contract north of $150 million," the New York Post's Greg Joyce reported.

That's in line with what MLB Trade Rumors reported, with the site projecting Bellinger will get a five-year, $140 million contract.

Should the bidding get too rich for Cashman's blood, the Yankees have a pair of in-house outfield candidates in Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones .

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.