All-Star Infielder Could Replace Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

If you can't beat them, steal from them. The New York Yankees have a great way to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East: Poach an All-Star shortstop from north of the border.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Yankees are one of several clubs which could be interested in signing free agent Bo Bichette.

Developing Market

"Beyond the Blue Jays, who have Andrés Giménez to play short but still could conceivably sign (Kyle) Tucker and Bichette, the Atlanta Braves and Detroit have holes at the most important position on the infield," Passan writes. "The Yankees could use an upgrade over Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero. The Mets aren't inclined to replace Francisco Lindor at shortstop, but they do have room to improve at second and third, as do the Phillies.

"Even if there isn't a perfect fit for Bichette, the opportunity to land a 27-year-old infielder with a premium bat and not have to give up any prospects is rare," Passan continues. "The last player of Bichette's caliber and age to hit free agency was Carlos Correa, and even after a pair of contract agreements that were invalidated because of medical questions, he received a six-year, $200 million deal from the Minnesota Twins."

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Whether the contract price for Bichette stays in the range that would allow lower-payroll teams to enter the fray remains to be seen. But after the GM meetings, it's clear there will be no shortage of opportunities for Bichette," Passan concludes.

Other Options

Publicly, the Yankees have thrown their support behind incumbent shortstop Anthony Volpe, who's recovering from shoulder surgery and will miss the start of the 2026 season. But the 24-year-old's struggles both in the field and in the batter's box have been well-documented.

His 19 errors in 2025 tied him with the Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story for the most errors by an American League shortstop.

Yes, Volpe did hit 19 home runs last season and set a personal best with 72 RBIs, but his .272 on-base percentage was a career low and he's struck at least 150 times in each of the last three seasons.

Sure, the Yankees can get by for a while at shortstop with Caballero and his MLB-leading 49 stolen bases.

But at some point, general manager Brian Cashman needs to decide if Volpe, a first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, is the Yankees' shortstop of the future.

