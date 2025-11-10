Red Sox Star a Long Shot for Yankees
So you're saying there's a chance? In what would be a win-win move, the New York Yankees are being linked to Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent.
ESPN's David Schoenfield says the Red Sox are the best fit for the 31-year-old. But if a return to Beantown isn't in the cards, Schoenfield reports the Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies could jump in the mix.
"Bregman's contact ability makes him a likely fit for the Tigers -- and he'll be too expensive for the Brewers," Schoenfield notes. "The interesting long shot candidates would be the Yankees and Phillies. The Yankees have Ryan McMahon under contract, but he posted a .641 OPS after coming over from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline and his strikeout issues are a concern."
Not So Fast
However MLB.com's Mark Feinsand doesn't list the Yankees as a good fit, noting Bregman's market consists of the Red Sox, Phillies and Tigers.
Add MLB.com's Bryan Hoch to the list of people who believe Bregman won't be bound for the Bronx.
"It seems a safe bet that they’ll go into the season with Ryan McMahon at third base," Hoch notes. "McMahon’s defense was a vast improvement over what they had at the hot corner previously, and even though his bat didn’t play up to expectations (.641 OPS in 54 games), he delivered a few clutch moments.
"McMahon is earning $32 million through 2027, which likely precludes a serious run at a free agent like Alex Bregman," Hoch concludes.
Contract Projection
As for how much it will cost to sign the three-time All-Star, MLB Trade Rumors pegs Bregman's contract at six years and $160 million.
"The Tigers, having made good long-term offers last winter, seem more likely to renew their pursuit of Bregman," MLB Trade Rumors notes. "If things don’t work out with the Red Sox, the Angels, Blue Jays, Mariners, Mets, and Phillies could be other possibilities."
Bregman brought stability and leadership to the Red Sox in 2025, hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. Certainly, he would be an offensive upgrade over McMahon, who hit .208 in 54 games with the Yankees following the trade deadline deal with the Colorado Rockies.
But while Bregman helped Boston return to the playoffs for the first time in four years, he also missed almost two months of the 2025 season with a right quad strain.
And keep in mind, New York will be getting back Oswaldo Cabrera, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle in May. McMahon and a healthy Cabrera are more than capable of holding things down at third base, especially if the Yankees want to make a run at Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's the best all-around player on the free-agent market.
