Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees Rebuild Question
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently shared the obvious: the Yankees do not need a rebuild this offseason. With plenty of high-minded priorities and plenty of time, the Yankees may have fallen short of the mountaintop, but the bones are clearly very, very good.
“There’s no indication that is something that should be considered,” Cashman said, per the Athletic's Ian O'Connor. “We have a farm system that is producing. We have quality major leaguers winning MVPs and potentially getting Cy Young Award votes, and we have the best record in the American League (tied with Toronto at 94-68), and we have Gerrit Cole coming back, along with other guys. I don’t understand how a rebuild could even be considered.”
The farm system in question has produced recent breakout stars including utility player (and likely first baseman) Ben Rice and starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, and currently holds promising prospects like outfielder Spencer Jones and shortstop George Lombard Jr. With a few offseason moves to bolster their roster, the Yankees have a strong team with plenty of potential.
Yankees Being Recognized in Awards Season
The Yankees are already enjoying this awards season for their strong showing in 2025, with starting pitcher Max Fried winning his fourth career Gold Glove Award (his first in Pinstripes) and Ryan McMahon being a finalist for the third base prize. Aaron Judge is officially a finalist for the AL MVP Award, and while he is considered neck and neck with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the award, he's still the face of the American League and the best slugger in the game.
Though the Yankees clearly don't need a rebuild, as they have an extremely strong team with talent to spare, they do have a lot to work on this offseason. They'll need to figure out an outfield that is now facing the loss of two powerful sluggers in Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, and the injuries to their pitching rotation with affect at least the beginning of 2026. Their most important issues may go even deeper than that, however, as they faced problems money can't fix in the regular season.
The Yankees' real problem might come from the same place as Cashman's remark: they've been so good for so long, they don't think they need to change much of anything. They seem to believe the season will shake down in their favor, but the greatness they have on paper falls just short year after year. Money can't buy hunger, and fans are urging the Yankees to focus on an attitude adjustment in addition to their other offseason priorities to give themselves a strong chance in 2026.
