Brian Cashman Addresses Yankees Rebuild Question

The long-time New York Yankees general manager weighed in on whether the team needs a rebuild in the offseason.

Erin Shapland

Aug 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with the media before the game between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently shared the obvious: the Yankees do not need a rebuild this offseason. With plenty of high-minded priorities and plenty of time, the Yankees may have fallen short of the mountaintop, but the bones are clearly very, very good.

“There’s no indication that is something that should be considered,” Cashman said, per the Athletic's Ian O'Connor. “We have a farm system that is producing. We have quality major leaguers winning MVPs and potentially getting Cy Young Award votes, and we have the best record in the American League (tied with Toronto at 94-68), and we have Gerrit Cole coming back, along with other guys. I don’t understand how a rebuild could even be considered.”

The farm system in question has produced recent breakout stars including utility player (and likely first baseman) Ben Rice and starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, and currently holds promising prospects like outfielder Spencer Jones and shortstop George Lombard Jr. With a few offseason moves to bolster their roster, the Yankees have a strong team with plenty of potential.

Yankees Being Recognized in Awards Season

The Yankees are already enjoying this awards season for their strong showing in 2025, with starting pitcher Max Fried winning his fourth career Gold Glove Award (his first in Pinstripes) and Ryan McMahon being a finalist for the third base prize. Aaron Judge is officially a finalist for the AL MVP Award, and while he is considered neck and neck with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the award, he's still the face of the American League and the best slugger in the game.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge stands on first base with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first base with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during the ninth inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Though the Yankees clearly don't need a rebuild, as they have an extremely strong team with talent to spare, they do have a lot to work on this offseason. They'll need to figure out an outfield that is now facing the loss of two powerful sluggers in Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, and the injuries to their pitching rotation with affect at least the beginning of 2026. Their most important issues may go even deeper than that, however, as they faced problems money can't fix in the regular season.

The Yankees' real problem might come from the same place as Cashman's remark: they've been so good for so long, they don't think they need to change much of anything. They seem to believe the season will shake down in their favor, but the greatness they have on paper falls just short year after year. Money can't buy hunger, and fans are urging the Yankees to focus on an attitude adjustment in addition to their other offseason priorities to give themselves a strong chance in 2026.

Erin Shapland
