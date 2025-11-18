Insider: Yankees Among Contenders For Tigers Star

New York Yankees fans will like this update on Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal as Hot Stove season heats up (and the temperatures outside plummet). The southpaw was one of the most popular names being tossed around last week at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. as he won his second straight American League Cy Young Award.

The Tigers face a dilemma. Skubal is set to be a free agent after the 2026 season and has not shown an interest in signing a long-term contract extension before then. So do the Tigers trade Skubal now to guarantee they don't watch him walk without getting any significant compensation?

Trade Talk

"(T)he Tigers will listen to offers for Skubal," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports. "Once they get that overwhelming offer — which they will — they’ll likely have no choice but to trade him.

"The Tigers have no chance of signing Skubal to a long-term extension this winter unless their next proposal is an offer that would make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB, and not by a little but by a lot. It’s unlikely they make that offer," Bowden adds.

"Waiting until the July trade deadline to deal Skubal would be foolish because, in all likelihood, the Tigers will be in the postseason race and the return would probably be less than what they’d get this winter," Bowden notes.

"Expect the big-market teams with strong farm systems and the financial wherewithal to sign Skubal long-term to make their interest known, teams like the Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants and, yes, the Dodgers," Bowden concludes.

No Assurances

That syncs with what MLB.com's Jon Morosi is reporting.

"No. 1, there is no long-term extension that is anywhere close, according to multiple sources here," Morosi says. "The Tigers are not making any progress on signing Skubal.

"And also, when we spoke with GM Jeff Greenberg during the availability last week, he did not rule out the possibility of a trade. Now, he didn't rule it in, either, but it was certainly a 'no comment' where the Tigers were given chances to say, 'Hey. He's a Tiger. We're not going to trade him.' That chance was given, and there was no assurance made," Morosi adds.

"So we can say the Tigers will at least consider, they will listen. The bar is going to be very high," Morosi concludes.

The 28-year-old Skubal led he league with a 2.21 ERA in 2025. His 7.6 WAR and 0.89 WHIP also topped the AL. Skubal finished second to Red Sox ace Garret Crochet in strikeouts, recording acareer-best 241 whiffs.

If the Tigers do indeed look to trade Skubal, the Yankees would seem to have the requisite talent to make a deal. Of course, that's provided general manager Brian Cashman is willing to part with top prospects, including infielder George Lombard Jr., right-hander Cam Schlittler and/or outfielder Spencer Jones. Former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and outfielder Jasson Dominguez also could be potential trade bait.

