Cody Bellinger Played the Yankees to Perfection

Cody Bellinger played the New York Yankees to perfection last season. Moreso than Juan Soto did the year prior.

The fact is, Soto would have made his $700+ million deal whether he played for the Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, or the Guangdong Leopards in the China Baseball League. Bellinger, on the other hand, was coming off a tough 2024.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks next to general manager David Stearns during a press conference to introduce right fielder Juan Soto at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger followed up his revival tour of 2023, where he hit .307/.335/.525 with 26 homers and a 135 wRC+, by then hitting .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers and a 108 wRC+. The Yankees' pivoting to him from Soto raised concerns, but ultimately, he showed out, and his numbers looked closer to what he did in 2023.

For years, the thought was that Bellinger's swing was built for the Bronx, and it absolutely turned out to be the case. Despite paltry peripherals, like a .254 xBA, .430 xSLG, 88.3 MPH Average Exit Velocity, a 7.5% barrel rate, and 37.9% hard hit rate, Bellinger looked more like the Bellinger of old at Yankee Stadium.

Bellinger at Home

Eighteen of his 29 home runs came at home. In the Bronx, he hit .302/.365/.544 to the tune of a 152 wRC+. This was not the case on the road. While away, his numbers nosedived. He looked a lot like that Bellinger who struggled in 2024. Away from River Avenue, he hit .241/.301/.414 with a 97 wRC+.

Whether Bellinger eventually gets his seven years remains to be seen, but you have to give it to Scott Boras and Bellinger. They found themselves in the one place where they at least had a shot of maximizing their value. Imagine a world where Bellinger asks for 7 years and $200+ million after coming off another lame-duck 2024 season.

It may not be the Yankees who pony up, but he'll have a better deal than the most recent one he signed with the Cubs. Heading into the 2024 season, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million contract with opt-outs after each season. Yankee Stadium's dimensions allowed him the opportunity to eclipse that. That 314-foot wall, combined with the allure of the Yankees, was a perfect storm for him and Boras.

Oct 14, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs off the field after the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Boras and the Frog

It's hard to blame the super agent for how the negotiations with the Yankees turned out, too. The fact is, everybody understands the nature of dealing with Boras.

If Brian Cashman feels burned by how long this dragged out, he and the rest of the front office have nobody but themselves to blame. Cashman has held this gig for decades. If he doesn't understand Boras by now, it's on him. Everybody gets the nature of the Boras beast, and he should get it better than anybody. Nobody has been at it longer than Cashman at this point.

It's like the story of the Scorpion and the Frog. In this case, Boras is the scorpion asking to jump on Cashman's back.

Fans should also know better by now, as well. One should never fall in love with a Boras client on a contract year. Buying Soto or Bellinger merchandise over the last two years is part of the transactional relationship that comes with being a fan of a Boras client. It all plays into his game, and that game is simply getting his client the most money. More power to him, too.

If Boras could fetch the most dough from a team on Mars, he'd send a player there. He did ship Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies after all.

Apr 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!