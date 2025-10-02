SI

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Was Amped After Strikeout Left Elly De La Cruz Looking Silly

What a pitch.

Mike Kadlick

Yamamoto was pumped.
Yamamoto was pumped. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Facing a no-out, bases-loaded jam against the Reds on Wednesday night, Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto retired three straight batters to help carry a 3-2 L.A. lead through another half-inning.

The 27-year-old forced Ke'Bryan Hayes into a fielder's choice before striking out Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz to leave the 6th inning unscathed.

After making De La Cruz look foolish with an 80-mile-per-hour curve ball for a third strike swinging, Yamamoto let out all of the emotions—and turned in this epic reaction:

Awesome stuff.

The Dodgers' offense went on to score four more runs in the ensuing half inning to give their team, and their pitcher, some insurance while taking a 6-2 lead.

Yamamoto was ultimately pulled after an outing that saw him allow just two runs and four hits while striking out nine across 7 2/3 innings. With a win, the Dodgers will advance to the NLDS and take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

