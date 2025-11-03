SI

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Seen Striking Out a Dodgers Teammate Before World Series Parade

The Dodgers ace was seen pitching just days after closing out Game 7 against the Blue Jays.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is pitching again after helping his team win the World Series in Saturday's Game 7 victory against the Blue Jays.
Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto decided to spend a portion of his Monday doing what he does best: pitching. Again. Just days after Game 7 of the World Series.

Yamamoto was crowned World Series MVP on Saturday night after his stellar October performances, from his historic complete game in Game 2 to his clutch close-out in the final key innings of Game 7. After winning baseball's biggest prize, the Japanese star could have spent his day doing anything imaginable, but he chose to return to the grind—albeit this time, with much lower stakes.

In an Instagram Story shared by Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki, Yamamoto was seen pitching to Sasaki in a practice facility on Monday before the team's World Series parade. It seemed like the two had some sort of contest going on, as what was presumably their other Dodgers teammates could be heard egging on Yamamoto.

"Strike him out! Strike out Roki!" one person said.

Yamamoto proceeded to do just that, and Sasaki took the loss in stride, captioning the video, "Yoshi is nasty."

Watch that funny moment between the newly minted World Series champs below:

Yamamoto is just getting his Dodgers' career started, but after two title-winning seasons in L.A., he's already made his indelible mark in MLB history. Coming of this year's Fall Classic, the 27-year-old became the first player to win three games in a World Series since 2001, and just the fourth ever to record a win in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series.

Clearly, he's not finished yet, and neither is fellow Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

