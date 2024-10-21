SI

Photo of Young Anthony Volpe at Yankees' 2009 Parade Resurfaces Before World Series

It could be a full circle moment.

Madison Williams

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe throws a ball during an ALCS game.
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe throws a ball during an ALCS game. / David Dermer-Imagn Images
As New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe prepares to play in his first World Series in just his second MLB season, his father Michael posted quite the memory on Instagram to get fans pumped up.

Volpe is a New York native and grew up as a Yankees fan, and he happened to be present at the team's last World Series parade in 2009.

The shortstop was eight years old in the picture his dad posted of him standing in the first row watching the Yankees celebrate their 27th World Series title.

His dad captioned the photo "2009 World Series parade. 4 more wins!!"

Volpe could be present at this year's World Series parade, but this time on a bus with the rest of his teammates instead of standing as a fan in the crowd. Talk about a (potential) full circle moment.

The Yankees will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series beginning on Friday, Oct. 25 in California.

Madison Williams
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

