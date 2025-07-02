Young Mets Fan Has Adorable Reaction When Tapped for Special 'Kidcaster' Honor
It was one of those moments that reminds you why sports really are the best.
During the first game of the New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers doubleheader on Tuesday, SNY's Steve Gelbs was filmed alerting an adorable young fan that he had been chosen from a large pool of applicants to be the network's "kidcaster" for an upcoming July contest.
And reader, this kid's reaction is one you'll want to see.
Twelve-year-old Antonio Veneziano, decked out in eye black, looked truly giddy to see Gelbs approach, and freaked out even further when he realized the broadcaster knew his name. But when Gelbs dropped the "kidcaster" bomb, that's when Veneziano looked close to tears.
"You did an amazing job. There were more entries than have ever been had," Gelbs told his mini-me of the honor, "and you were the winner. I saw it; your home run calls? Pretty spectacular."
As icing on the cake, Veneziano then offered viewers a little preview of his broadcasting talents and called a would-be Francisco Lindor dinger on the spot.
You've gotta see this:
Really heartwarming stuff. You can catch little Antonio make his debut in the booth for half an inning on July 22nd.
The Mets would go on to lose Tuesday's afternoon contest 7-2, but have another chance in Game 2, where the first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.