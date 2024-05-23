Young Pirates Fan Excited About Paul Skenes' Mustache, and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher, made his third career start on Thursday, taking on the San Francisco Giants in an afternoon game at PNC Park. SportsNet Pittsburgh carried the game locally and sideline reporter Hannah Mears was in the stands to talk to a group of mustachioed elementary school students who were in attendance.
After Mears got the kids to shout a "Go Bucs," one young fan provided the broadcast with a much more viral moment. Mears asked what exactly the kid liked about Skenes and he answered without hesitation saying, "His mustache and... Livvy Dunne!"
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are obviously the IT couple in Pittsburgh right now, which is probably not what Dunne pictured as the next step in her career. It's unclear if Dunne was in attendance for the game today.
Skenes, who was definitely in attendance, threw 93 pitches and scattered six hits and one earned run over six innings of work. He struck out a career-low three batters, but left with the game well in hand for hte home team. All things considered, another solid outing for the rookie who turns 22 next week and plans to enter the military when he retires.
Between the mustache, confidence and assortment of unhittable pitches, Skenes is making quite an impression. Even if some fans are just as interested in his girlfriend. Hey, whatever gets young people interested in baseball.