MLS Transfer Deadline Day: Why Inter Miami Traded Robert Taylor, Julian Gressel and Other Moves
Inter Miami CF were busy on the final day of the MLS Primary Transfer Window on Wednesday, opening up salary cap space for what could be a big move on the horizon.
First, the South Florida club announced that it had transferred Finnish winger and fan favourite Robert Taylor to Western Conference side Austin FC for up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) breaking down to $450,000 in 2025 GAM, $250,000 in 2026 GAM, and $50,000 in conditional 2027 GAM.
The move not only opens up cap space but also gives Miami further GAM to add more highly paid players, while staying within the MLS salary cap rules. At the same time, it opens up additional opportunities on the wing for newer signings, Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia.
Now 30, Taylor had 18 goals and 18 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for the Herons, helping them to the 2023 Leagues Cup title and 2024 Supporters’ Shield, before being shipped out a day before Miami faced Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal.
"It was a decision for the club and organization," Mascherano said after the trade. "The organization thought it was good business for the club. You know how the transfer window works in this league.
"I wish him the best in this new chapter. I talked to him a few minutes ago and thanked him for the past four months. He was very professional."
Joining Austin, Taylor elevates an attack that needed an addition, given the slow starts to the DP careers of Brandon Vazquez, Osman Bukari and Mytro Uzuni, who have combined for just four goals this season, and haven’t quite gelled.
Later in the day, Miami reportedly found a trade partner for fullback Julian Gressel. Despite playing big minutes in 2024, the German-American defender had not received any MLS minutes in 2025, but is set to join Minnesota United for the remainder of the season.
With the newfound cap space and GAM, Miami could be putting themselves in a position to sign a significant player in the Secondary Transfer Window, or add a free agent such as Kevin De Bruyne or Angél Di Maria.
Miami were far from the only team making moves on deadline day though, with clubs across MLS looking to shore up their rosters ahead of the Secondary Transfer Window, which opens July 24.
Frankie Amaya, Ryan Raposo return to MLS, join LAFC
Former FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls standout Franky Amaya is back in MLS, joining LAFC on loan from Liga MX side Toluca through the remainder of the 2025 MLS season.
The 24-year-old scored nine goals and seven assists in 131 regular games in his prior stints in MLS, after being selected first overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
In 2024, the Red Bulls sold him for a reported $4 million, with him going on to make two assists in 18 Liga MX appearances with Toluca. Now, he adds an attacking spark to a defensively focused midfield of Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman and Igor Jesus.
They also bring in former Vancouver Whitecap Ryan Raposo, who at 26 years old has eight goals and five assists in 122 MLS appearances and has previously played with backup goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.
Raposo had reportedly been set to join a club in the Chinese Super League after leaving Vancouver, but was not able to join his new club due to organizational reasons, opening the door for him to return to the MLS.
After Matchday 9, LAFC sit seventh in the Western Conference on 13 points, slightly above the MLS Cup Playoff cutoff of ninth.
Sporting KC add Santiago Muñoz
After recently splitting with former Mexican striker Alan Pulido, the struggling Sporting Kansas City has brought in another player with Liga MX experience, adding Santiago Muñoz on loan from Santos Laguna through the rest of the 2025 season.
The 22-year-old is an American dual-citizen, so he won’t count toward SKC’s international players. With Santos Laguna, he’s scored six goals and six assists in 81 games, and has experience with Mexico’s youth national teams.
Expect him to start alongside Dejan Joveljić.
Houston Dynamo FC adjust attack, add Toyosi Olusanya, sell Aliyu Ibrahim
The Houston Dynamo made moves to build their attack on deadline day, adding English forward Toyosi Olusanya from Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren, while sending Aliyu Ibrahim to the Columbus Crew.
Olusanya, 27, joins the club through the 2026 MLS season, with Houston holding club options to extend him through 2028.
Through 105 appearances, Olusanya has 22 goals and six assists, while playing for St. Mirren and Arbroath FC in Scotland, as well as Middlesbrough, AFC Wimbledon and Billericay Town in England.
He joins Ezequiel Ponce in Houston’s attack, with head coach Ben Olsen looking to improve the team’s form after a start that sees them sitting 14th in the Western Conference, heading into Matchday 10.
By shedding Ibrahim's salary, the Dynamo opened up further salary cap space to bring in Olusanya and others, while making $1.2 million in transfer fees, and maintaining a sell-on percentage.
With the Dynamo, the Nigerian scored nine goals in 66 games, over parts of three seasons.
Charlotte FC add youngster Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
Canadian midfielder and defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is making his way to the United States for the first time in his professional soccer career, joining Charlotte FC on loan from CF Montréal.
Still just 20 years old, Marshall-Rutty came up through the Toronto FC Academy system and went on to play 73 matches with the first team in MLS before joining CF Montréal in 2024, where he has made six appearances this season.
While the versatile youngster has plenty of skill and has had flashes of consistency in MLS, he has yet to establish a solid role for himself, now at his third club in as many seasons.
New England send Noel Buck, Olger Escobar to San Jose, Montreal
New San Jose Earthquakes head coach Bruce Arena continued to bring in players from his time with the New England Revolution, adding midfielder Noel Buck on deadline day, sending up to $650,000 GAM and a sell-on percentage back to the Revolution.
A U22 Initiative player for San Jose, Buck had fallen out of Revs’ head coach Caleb Porter's plans, playing 47 regular-season games for the club while scoring five goals and two assists. His tenure also included a loan to Southampton, where he played six times for their U21s.
An England youth international, he becomes yet another former Rev to join the Earthquakes, who have already added Dave Romney and midfielder Ian Harkes and recently acquired fullback DeJuan Jones from Columbus Crew SC.
Meanwhile, the Revs also traded midfielder Olger Escobar to CF Montréal for up to $175,00 GAM and a future sell-on percentage, before the 18-year-old Guatemalan quickly signed with the Canadian club through 2026 with options through 2029.
William Agada joins Real Salt Lake, leaves SKC
After adding Santiago Muñoz, Sporting KC opened up space in their attack by sending Willy Agada to Western Conference rivals, Real Salt Lake, for $500,000 in 2025 GAM, and an additional $350,000 GAM should the Nigerian forward re-sign with RSL.
Playing in his fourth MLS season, Agada has 21 goals and five assists in 64 regular-season games with Kansas City, and joins an RSL side that needed more attacking weapons to complement Diego Luna’s creative efforts.
St. Louis CITY add Silva from Atlanta, secure Becher
It was a busy final day of the window for St. Louis CITY SC, adding winger Xande Silva from Atlanta United for up to $250,000 in GAM, while also securing the complete purchase of Simon Becher from Denmark’s AC Horsens.
Silva, who has been a key member of Atlanta, despite their recent struggles, has scored seven goals in 50 matches across all competitions for the Five Stripes, and adds a skillful element to a St. Louis attack already featuring Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and João Klauss.
Becher, meanwhile, is signed through 2026 with option years in 2027 and 2028, having scored nine goals in just under 1,600 MLS minutes between CITY SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.