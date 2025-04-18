4 MLS Teams Most Likely to Sign Kevin De Bruyne
When Kevin De Bruyne steps off the pitch for the last time for Manchester City, he will do so as one of the best-ever players to run a midfield in the English Premier League’s modern era.
After announcing that he is set to leave the club after City’s season comes to an end, speculation has run rampant about what his future may hold. While he’s undoubtedly dropped from his peak years, the Belgian midfielder still has a lot to offer and will have choices about his future.
As much as Saudi Arabia and another European club, albeit likely outside the Premier League, remain options, MLS and its teams are focused on luring him to North America, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio reported that four clubs are in the running to sign him, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF, Chicago Fire FC, D.C. United and New York City FC, all of which came after initial links with San Diego FC, which have since been tempered.
1. Inter Miami CF
Joining Inter Miami would be the most complicated move for Kevin De Bruyne, but it would also be the most enticing in terms of continuing to play with some of the world’s best players and contending for trophies.
According to multiple reports, Miami owns his MLS Discovery Rights, giving the star-studded Florida club the inside track on adding him. However, if he were to sign in the summer of 2025, he would have to do so as a non-designated player, making a maximum of $871,875 for the remainder of 2025 as a max-TAM player. It’s a similar path to how Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the LA Galaxy, but one that would make him less money, with no formal guarantees of a future contract either.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
After the season ends, Miami would have to offer him a new contract at an amount he would be looking for, while also likely re-arranging their DP slots, removing the tag from one of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez or Jordi Alba.
He would fit in seamlessly, likely sliding into midfield alongside Sergio Busquets when the team is at full strength, while also allowing both midfielders to manage their minutes more sustainably.
Miami would also be the most controversial of clubs for him to join. While joining on a cheaper contract wouldn’t technically break any MLS rules, it would frustrate several clubs, which wouldn’t have been in a position to acquire De Bruyne or an equivalent player as swiftly.
2. Chicago Fire FC
Since moving back to Soldier Field downtown in 2020, Chicago Fire FC has been slowly building their efforts to return to relevance in the city. After naming former U.S. men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter as head coach and director of soccer in the offseason, the club looked to lure Neymar Jr. for 2025.
Despite not landing the Brazilian superstar, it’s clear the team is looking for a big player, and De Bruyne could be the perfect fit. So far in 2025, the Fire have 12 points in their first eight games, led by striker Hugo Cuypers and DP winger Jonathan Bamba. Adding an elite creative midfielder to the mix could elevate them to a threat for the MLS Cup.
3. New York City FC
New York City FC currently have two DP spots open, and as part of the City Football Group, it could be a pretty straightforward transition for the Manchester City midfielder. However, that could also deter De Bruyne, who may want to distance himself from the City group of clubs.
Tactically, he would fit into midfield either alongside aging creative midfielder Maxi Moralez, or allow the longtime NYCFC talisman to have some much-needed minutes relief. Additionally, he could help alleviate the hole left by Santiago Rodriguez’s offseason departure.
While Alonso Martinez up front may not be as enticing, he would still provide a finisher’s touch for De Bruyne’s creativity. At the same time, NYCFC could be enticed to pay significant cash in order to have a superstar face of the club ahead of opening Etihad Park, their new stadium in Queens, in 2026.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
D.C. United
D.C. United may be the most unlikely of the potential options, but it could be a logical one from a few perspectives,
For De Bruyne, it would allow him to join a smaller market team and to play alongside one of the best strikers in the league and his countryman, Christian Benteke, who would thrive off the type of service he’d get with a new elite midfielder.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Meanwhile, the club has been without a bonafide global superstar since Wayne Rooney played for them from 2018-2019, before going on to coach the team.
With an open DP spot, D.C. would likely have to pay more than any other team to lure the Belgian to the American capital, but it’s certainly a possibility.