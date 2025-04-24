Inter Miami CF vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted Lineups: Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami CF have had plenty of success since signing Lionel Messi in 2023, but they play their most significant games of their Messi-era over the next two weeks, taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
After defeating Columbus Crew SC 1–0 on Matchday 9 to become the last remaining undefeated team in MLS, the Herons take on a nearly seven-hour flight to Vancouver, Canada, for Thursday’s first leg, before hosting the return leg at Chase Stadium on April 30.
On Wednesday, the club posted photos of Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets getting onto the airplane, while Jordi Alba is also expected to be available for selection for the over 54,000 fans set to pack into BC Place.
Led by head coach Javier Mascherano, Miami look to prove themselves against the first-place team in MLS, and also clinch their spot in their first Concacaf Champions Cup final against either Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL.
Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm ET on Thursday. Here is how the Herons could line up.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-3-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari - The 38-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has become the favored starting choice for Mascherano.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt – The 25-year-old Argetine assisted on Miami's lone goal against Columbus Crew SC on the weekend.
CB: Tomas Aviles – In just his first MLS season, Aviles has established himself as one of the premier young players in the league.
CB: Maxi Falcon - A veteran defender, the former Chilean champion is looking to play for hardware with Inter Miami.
LB: Jordi Alba – The former FC Barcelona fullback is seeking another continental championship after winning the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League.
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi – The American youth international scored a fabulous diving header in the win over Columbus Crew SC.
CM: Sergio Busquets – The Spanish midfielder won three UEFA Champions League titles with FC Barcelona and is hoping to win another continental title with the Herons.
LM: Fafa Picault – The Haitian international returns to face his former team, having scored nine goals for the Whitecaps in 2024.
RW: Lionel Messi – After missing the MLS match in Vancouver in 2024, Messi is expected to play a key role against the Whitecaps in the Champions Cup semifinal.
ST: Luis Suárez – The Uruguayan attacker has faced several members of the Whitecaps while playing against the Canadian men's national team.
LW: Telasco Segovia – A new signing for 2025, Segovia has three goals and an assist in MLS play in 2025.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-3-3)
GK: Yohei Takaoka – The Japanese goalkeeper has six MLS clean sheets, ranking first among MLS goalkeepers.
LB: Sam Adekugbe – A Canadian international, Adekugbe is set to return from injury against Inter Miami.
CB: Ranko Vesilinovic – The longest-tenured Whitecap, Vesilinovic has earned two callups to the Serbian men's national team.
CB: Tristan Blackmon – A former LAFC defender, Blackmon has established himself as a key piece of Vancouver's defense.
RB: Edier Ocampo – A U22 Initiative player, Ocampo has taken on regular minutes for the first time with Vancouver in 2025.
LM: Pedro Vite – A regular with the Ecuador men's national team, the 23-year-old has been linked with AS Roma.
CM: Andres Cubas – Vancouver's lone healthy Designated Player, Cubas helped Paraguay defeat Argentina in World Cup qualifying in November 2024.
RM: Sebastian Berhalter – The 23-year-old American midfielder has shifted to a wide role after playing as a defensive midfielder.
LW: Ali Ahmed – The Canadian international faced Lionel Messi twice at the 2024 Copa América.
ST: Brian White – With nine goals in 14 games in all competitions, the USMNT striker will look to stand out against the Herons
RW: Jayden Nelson – The 22-year-old Canadian had four goal contributions on his Whitecaps debut against the Portland Timbers.