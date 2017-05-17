MMA

Chris Chavez
UFC president Dana White says that he is waiting for Floyd Mayweather's camp to agree to terms for a fight against Conor McGregor, White said on the TNT postgame show following Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. White said that it would be a straight-up boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor.

"The McGregor side is done," White says. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now."

"I'm not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done and it's time to work on the other," White added.

It appears that no deadline has been set for Mayweather to come to an agreement.

