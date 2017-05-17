These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

UFC president Dana White says that he is waiting for Floyd Mayweather's camp to agree to terms for a fight against Conor McGregor, White said on the TNT postgame show following Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. White said that it would be a straight-up boxing match between Mayweather and McGregor.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN's Brett Okamoto earlier in the week.

"The McGregor side is done," White says. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now."

"I'm not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done and it's time to work on the other," White added.

It appears that no deadline has been set for Mayweather to come to an agreement.