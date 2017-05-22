MMA

Video: UFC’s Cris Cyborg cited for misdemeanor battery after punching fellow fighter

Dan Gartland
34 minutes ago

UFC fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino has been cited for misdemeanor battery after an incident with another fighter Sunday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to ESPN.com.

Justino is accused of punching Angela Magana in the fight during a UFC-hosted retreat for its athletes at a Las Vegas hotel. 

Justino was upset over “over several disparaging posts [Magana had] written about her on social media,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports. In one post, Magana mocked Justino’s looks. (The top photo was taken during a visit to a Brazilian children’s hospital.)

Fansided’s Cagepages site obtained video of the altercation, which can be seen above.

TMZ, citing Las Vegas police, reported that Magana was diagnosed at a hospital with an “acute head injury, cervical strain, and laceration of the lip.” Magana disputed those details in a tweet to a TMZ producer

Magana also tweeted that police told her they were exploring the possibility of felony charges against Justino. 

