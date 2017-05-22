UFC fighter Cris “Cyborg” Justino has been cited for misdemeanor battery after an incident with another fighter Sunday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to ESPN.com.

Justino is accused of punching Angela Magana in the fight during a UFC-hosted retreat for its athletes at a Las Vegas hotel.

Justino was upset over “over several disparaging posts [Magana had] written about her on social media,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports. In one post, Magana mocked Justino’s looks. (The top photo was taken during a visit to a Brazilian children’s hospital.)

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

Fansided’s Cagepages site obtained video of the altercation, which can be seen above.

TMZ, citing Las Vegas police, reported that Magana was diagnosed at a hospital with an “acute head injury, cervical strain, and laceration of the lip.” Magana disputed those details in a tweet to a TMZ producer.

Magana also tweeted that police told her they were exploring the possibility of felony charges against Justino.