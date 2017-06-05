The former MMA fighter known as War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison Monday after being convicted in March on 29 charges stemming from the brutal August 2014 assault of his ex-girlfriend, former adult actress Christy Mack.

War Machine, born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, was accused beating and attempting to rape Mack during the assault at her Las Vegas home. The attack left her with numerous injuries, including multiple facial fractures and a lacerated liver. He also threatened to kill her. Koppenhaver was arrested in California after a week-long manhunt.

Mack also testified that Koppenhaver had beaten and raped her throughout their relationship.

Koppenhaver, 35, will be 70 years old when he is first eligible for parole. Mack testified at the sentencing hearing Monday that she fears he will come after her if he is ever released from prison.

“I don’t know if my life will feel complete in 12 years or 30 years and neither do you, but I do know when he gets out he will kill me,” Mack said, according to the New York Post.