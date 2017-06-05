MMA

War Machine sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

0:48 | MMA
MMA fighter War Machine convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The former MMA fighter known as War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison Monday after being convicted in March on 29 charges stemming from the brutal August 2014 assault of his ex-girlfriend, former adult actress Christy Mack. 

War Machine, born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, was accused beating and attempting to rape Mack during the assault at her Las Vegas home. The attack left her with numerous injuries, including multiple facial fractures and a lacerated liver. He also threatened to kill her. Koppenhaver was arrested in California after a week-long manhunt. 

Mack also testified that Koppenhaver had beaten and raped her throughout their relationship. 

Koppenhaver, 35, will be 70 years old when he is first eligible for parole. Mack testified at the sentencing hearing Monday that she fears he will come after her if he is ever released from prison. 

“I don’t know if my life will feel complete in 12 years or 30 years and neither do you, but I do know when he gets out he will kill me,” Mack said, according to the New York Post

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters