Professional mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman was shot to death, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified Rajman, 25, on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach Post, and the shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. Monday night in his family's house near Boca Raton, Florida.

Rajman was shot after several men broke into the house, according to a press release from the sheriff's office obtained by the Palm Beach Post. They added that the men fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction and detectives are still investigating the case.

According to the mixed martial arts site Sherdog, Rajman had a 2-2 professional record competing at 145 pounds. The Palm Beach Post said Rajman, was one of few Orthodox Jewish fighters.