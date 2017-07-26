MMA

Brock Lesnar on Potential Jon Jones Superfight: 'Anytime, Anywhere'

MMA
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar said he is willing to take on Jon Jones in a bout that could be one of the sport's biggest draws, but added Jones has to worry about his opponent this week.

Jones is scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 this weekend for Cormier's light heavyweight title.

Jones has said that he would love to take on Lesnar, who is back in the WWE after a short comeback stint in the UFC.

“He’s a massive dude,” Jones said a his Facebook chat about Lesnar. “It would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge. That’s a big old boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though. I definitely wouldn’t try to wrestle with him the whole time. I’m not going to tell you what I would do.”

Lesnar’s contract with the WWE ends next year, so any potential fight would have to wait until then.

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar said to the Associated Press. “Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

