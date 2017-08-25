These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

There will most certainly be a bevy of celebrities at the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight, but Ronda Rousey will not be in attendance.

She's got a pretty solid excuse though: Rousey will be marrying her longtime boyfriend Travis Browne in Hawaii this weekend. Browne is also a UFC fighter.

Dana White relayed the news on The Rich Eisen Show. He said he was invited to the ceremony but of course will not be able to attend.

White also said that Rousey is in a good place in her life and that she has not officially retired.

After she burst onto the scene with a perfect 12-0 start to her career and became famous for her quick knockouts and submissions, Rousey lost her last two fights, one to Holly Holm and one to Amanda Nunes.