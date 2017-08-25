MMA

Ronda Rousey is Getting Married During the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

There will most certainly be a bevy of celebrities at the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight, but Ronda Rousey will not be in attendance. 

She's got a pretty solid excuse though: Rousey will be marrying her longtime boyfriend Travis Browne in Hawaii this weekend. Browne is also a UFC fighter. 

Boxing
When Is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor? How to Watch the Big Fight

Dana White relayed the news on The Rich Eisen Show. He said he was invited to the ceremony but of course will not be able to attend. 

White also said that Rousey is in a good place in her life and that she has not officially retired. 

After she burst onto the scene with a perfect 12-0 start to her career and became famous for her quick knockouts and submissions, Rousey lost her last two fights, one to Holly Holm and one to Amanda Nunes. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters