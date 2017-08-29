These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

This story first appeared on People.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne missed the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather showdown on Saturday night — but it was for a very good reason.

The two mixed martial arts UFC fighters were busy getting married in a laid-back fiesta in the Aloha State.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017” Browne captioned a black-and-white Instagram shot of the pair on their wedding day.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

“Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it,” photographer and wedding guest Michael Mardones also captioned an Instagram shot that shows the MMA star in her wedding dress.

Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it. #browsey2017 #TheReason #SavLife #Hawaii A post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Rousey, 30, shared some wedding details during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month, explaining that they chose to get married in her fiancé’s home state. “He’s Hawaiian so we’re gonna do kinda like a backyard Mexican Corona party,” Rousey revealed.

The couple got engaged this past April, with Rousey sharing the news on Instagram with a hilarious photoshopped image of the two showing Rousey dressed in a tuxedo while carrying a wedding dress-wearing Browne.

💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Rousey has said was taken aback by the proposal, which happened during a romantic getaway to New Zealand. And although he planned it, Browne, 35, was equally tongue-tied.

“It was actually after heavy rain and we were under this waterfall,” Rousey told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of the day Browne popped the question. “Apparently he had this whole speech prepared but it just went down into bullet points in the moment. So he pulls out the ring and I’m already like, ‘Uh huh’ before he even says anything. [And he’s] like, ‘Okay, we’re in New Zealand, we’re under a waterfall, will you marry me?’ ”

Saturday’s nuptials were a bright spot in a tough few professional years for Rousey.

After becoming the first female champion of the UFC in 2012 and going on to win six consecutive title defenses, Rousey has suffered two consecutive losses — the first to Holly Holm in November 2015 (via a knockout head kick) and the second to Amanda Nunes last December, just 48 seconds into round one at UFC 207.

The losses have many wondering whether the Olympic bronze medalist will be returning to fighting — a question she’s yet to publicly answer either way.

Prior to her fight against Nunes, Rousey said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was nearing retirement.

“I’m wrapping it up,” she said. “This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone better watch because the show isn’t gonna be around forever!”