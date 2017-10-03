UFC to Donate $1M to Las Vegas Victims' Families

UFC to donate $1 million to the victims' families of the Las Vegas shooting

Scooby Axson
October 03, 2017

The UFC says they will donate $1 million to the families of those affected by Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas during a concert.

UFC president Dana White said his employees are accounted for after a gunman killed 59 people and injured 500 more as he shot from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

"At the end of the day, this is our city -- we love this place," White told ESPN. "The first thing when we got up this morning, everybody, personally, got it together and made sure anybody they know or love was OK. Then we came in here and made sure all of our employees are OK.

"Then you start thinking about this city, our hometown, and we felt we needed to do this. This is something we needed to do."

UFC is headquarted in Las Vegas and the company's next pay-per-view event is scheduled for Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

"I grew up here. All my friends and the people I've worked with in the UFC for the last 17 years live here," White said. "I love this city. It's good to go on vacation but when I land in Las Vegas and see those Strip lights, I'm always excited to be home.

"This is a place people come to have fun, unwind and relax. Last night is just disgusting. It makes me sick."

