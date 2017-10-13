After Conor McGregor put up a respectable showing in losing by 10th-round knockout to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, the world of combat sports has wondered who he'll take on next.

Will it be another boxer? A third fight against Nate Diaz?

Neither, according to UFC president Dana White. White told SINow's Maggie Gray that he would like to see McGregor fight Tony Ferguson next.

"Tony Ferguson just won the interim title, and Conor McGregor has the 155-pound title, so that's the fight that makes sense," White said. "The fight that has to happen."

On Oct. 7, Ferguson, 33, beat Kevin Lee by third-round submission to capture the UFC Lightweight interim championship. After the fight, Ferguson went on a profantiy-ridden tirade challenging McGregor to a fight.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.

White was then asked whether there is a timetable for McGregor, 29, to return to the ring.

"I don't, I'd like to see Conor fight before the end of the year. So, we'll see."