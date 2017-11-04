SI.com is providing blow-by-blow analysis and updates from UFC 217 in New York. Follow the action from Madison Square Garden with SI.com's Matt Dollinger.

9:52 PM ET: FS1 Card Recap and Results

The prelims are over! Which means it's (thankfully) time for the main card. In case you're researching sleepers for your 2018 UFC fantasy team, here are the results:

• Randy Brown defeats Mickey Gall (decision)

• Ovince Saint Preux defeats Corey Anderson (KO in the third round)

• Mark Godbeer defeats Walt Harris (DQ due to illegal kick)

• James Vick defeats Joe Duffy (KO in the second round)

The highlight of the card? Saint Preux kicking the marbles (and mouthguard) out of Anderson with a devastating kick to the head/neck:

Josh Hedges/Zuffa/Getty Images

​

Check back with SI.com throughout the night for updates and analysis of the entire UFC 217 card.

UFC 217: Previewing The Fight

Madison Square Garden is known for hosting some of the most legendary sporting events in history—will UFC 217 be able to add to that storied legacy?

History will certainly be on the line tonight, beginning with the main card, as Georges St-Pierre returns from a four-year layoff to take on Michael Bisping for the UFC's Middleweight Championship belt. GSP, regarded as one of the best fighters in MMA history, is moving up from Welterweight to challenge Bisping for his belt.

In addition to Bisping-GSP, Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to down Rose Namajunas and defend her belt for the sixth consecutive time, which would tie Ronda Rousey’s women's record. And in the co-headliner, T.J. Dillashaw looks to settle the score with former teammate Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight battle that’s expected to be absolutely vicious.

UFC 217: Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre: Middleweight title

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw: Bantamweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas: Strawweight title

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal

Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha