MMA Fighter C.J. Hancock's Heart Stopped During Fight: 'I Died in The Cage Tonight'

MMA fighter C.J. Hancock's said in a Facebook post that he "died in the cage" when his heart stopped during a fight on Friday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 07, 2017

MMA fighter Clovis "C.J." Hancock's said in a Facebook post that he "died in the cage" when his heart stopped during a Friday night fight in Houston. 

Hancock was fighting Charlie Ontiveros when he collapsed. 

Hancock said that he kidney failure and paramedics performed CPR, using the defibrillator twice to bring him back to life. He said he wasn't sure why it happened but that he had a "hard weight cut."

In a later post, Hancock showed himself back to 206 pounds after eight bags of saline and said he was home from the hospital. He weighed in at 170.5 pounds Thursday.

In a video of the fight posted by LFA, Hancock goes down at the end, with the official going over to him and then immediately calling for help.

Hancock said his doctor said he shouldn't fight again, but that he still plans on competing in Jiu jitsu and superfights when he recovers. 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters