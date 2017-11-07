MMA fighter Clovis "C.J." Hancock's said in a Facebook post that he "died in the cage" when his heart stopped during a Friday night fight in Houston.

Hancock was fighting Charlie Ontiveros when he collapsed.

Hancock said that he kidney failure and paramedics performed CPR, using the defibrillator twice to bring him back to life. He said he wasn't sure why it happened but that he had a "hard weight cut."

In a later post, Hancock showed himself back to 206 pounds after eight bags of saline and said he was home from the hospital. He weighed in at 170.5 pounds Thursday.

In a video of the fight posted by LFA, Hancock goes down at the end, with the official going over to him and then immediately calling for help.

Hancock said his doctor said he shouldn't fight again, but that he still plans on competing in Jiu jitsu and superfights when he recovers.