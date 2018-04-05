Conor McGregor is clearly not happy at the moment. On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White announced that McGregor would be stripped of his 155-pound championship belt, which he won at UFC 205 in November 2016. White also announced that the winner of the UFC 223 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway would receive McGregor's belt.

The 29-year-old star did not appear to take the news well. After tweeting profanities directed towards the UFC, McGregor arrived at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday to interrupt the UFC 223 press conference and caused quite the scene.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language)

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

Although he was intercepted by a staff member, McGregor continued to show his anger.

Reporters on the scene revealed that McGregor and his entourage threw chairs and barricades towards busses that were full of fighters, including Nurmagomedov. Michael Chiesa, who is fighting Anthony Pettis on Saturday, suffered a laceration on his forehead, affecting his availability.

And after all the drama, the Irishman and his entourage sprinted to an SUV and fled the scene.

But McGregor couldn't escape all of his problems, as White claimed that a warrant was out for the fighter's arrest and questioned his future within the sport. (Multiple outlets reported that the NYPD had not issued a warrant, but that police were investigating the incident.)

Dana White said warrant is out for Conor McGregor’s arrest. His plane can’t leave New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

McGregor has not fought for UFC since November 2016, although he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in August 2017.