A near-two year absence from MMA competition will end for Connor McGregor on Oct. 6 when the former lightweight champion faces current title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White announced the fight at a news conference celebrating UFC's 25th anniversary on Friday, although neither fighter was in attendance.

McGregor's last appearance at a UFC event didn't go smoothly. He struck a plea deal with prosecutors last month over his role in a bus attack following UFC 223, an incident that left two fighters injured. In his last UFC fight in November 2016, McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez, becoming the first MMA fighter to hold both the lightweight and featherweight belt simultaneously.

McGregor's most recent fight was in the boxing ring, losing to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. Now, it looks like McGregor is ready to head back to the arena he knows best.