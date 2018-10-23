Conor McGregor breaks down UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov; vows he will be back with his "confidence high"
MMA star Conor McGregor says that he beaten "fair and square" by Khabib Nurmagomedov during their match at UFC 229 and adds that if he doesn't receive a rematch, he will fight whoever is "next in line."
McGregor lost his long-awaited return to the Octagon when Nurmagomedov ended the fight with a neck crank causing the former UFC lightweight champion to submit.
McGregor took to Instagram to explain why he lost and the fight, saying he made a “critical error” in the fourth round allowing Nurmagomedov to take advantage.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
The 30-year-old McGregor also admitted he underestimated Nurmagomedov’s striking ability, saying he "gave his upright fighting no respect.”
The Nevada State Athletic Commission filed formal complaints against Nurmagomedov and McGregor for their post-fight actions and both fighters face Nurmagomedov possible fines and suspensions after a brawl broke out after the match.
Nurmagomedov jumped over the octagon cage and got to a fight with member of McGregor's entourage.
As far as McGregor's future, he says he will be back with his "confidence high" and "fully prepared" for his next match.
