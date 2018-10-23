MMA star Conor McGregor says that he beaten "fair and square" by Khabib Nurmagomedov during their match at UFC 229 and adds that if he doesn't receive a rematch, he will fight whoever is "next in line."

McGregor lost his long-awaited return to the Octagon when Nurmagomedov ended the fight with a neck crank causing the former UFC lightweight champion to submit.

McGregor took to Instagram to explain why he lost and the fight, saying he made a “critical error” in the fourth round allowing Nurmagomedov to take advantage.

"Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock,” McGregor wrote. “I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square.”

The 30-year-old McGregor also admitted he underestimated Nurmagomedov’s striking ability, saying he "gave his upright fighting no respect.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission filed formal complaints against Nurmagomedov and McGregor for their post-fight actions and both fighters face Nurmagomedov possible fines and suspensions after a brawl broke out after the match.

Nurmagomedov jumped over the octagon cage and got to a fight with member of McGregor's entourage.

As far as McGregor's future, he says he will be back with his "confidence high" and "fully prepared" for his next match.

"It was a great fight and it was my pleasure," McGregor wrote. "If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line."