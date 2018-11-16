The featherweight world title is on the line when champion Patricio Freire faces off against Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 209 on Friday, Nov. 16 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Freire (27-4), a 5'5" Brazilian known as "Pitbull", has held the title since April 2017. He defeated Daniel Straus by forcing a tap out with a guillotine choke in the second round of the match to claim the championship. His lone defense of the belt came in July when he got past Daniel Weichel by picking up a split-decision victory. Prior to those wins, Freire had lost two of three matches, including an unanimous-decision defeat to Straus at Bellator 145.

Sanchez (17-3) is riding a four-match winning streak coming into this bout. After a pair of wins by decision, Sanchez picked up his last two victories by submission. A triangle choke against Straus at Ballator 184 proved to be the winning hold in that fight, and an arm-triangle choke was the final move to seal the win against Sam Sicilla at Ballator 194. With a four-inch height advantage on Freire, Sanchez might have to get creative with his size to help his efforts to dethrone the champion.

Along with that title fight, there are four other matches on Friday's card. Heavyweights Kirill Sidelnikov (11-5) and Adam Keresh (2-0) will meet in one contest. Olga Rubin (4-0) and Cindy Dandois (12-3) have a women's featherweight contest. There will be a light heavyweight contest featuring Phil Davis (19-4) going up against Vadim Nemkov (9-2). The final bout of the undercard is a welterweight contesting pitting Haim Gozali (8-5) against Ryan Couture (11-6).

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Paramount Network

Live Stream: Watch live online on DAZN Bellator. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.