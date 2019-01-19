How to Watch Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder: UFC Brooklyn Live Stream, Start Time, Preview

Find out how to watch Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder in UFC Brooklyn on Saturday.

By Jenna West
January 19, 2019

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy and heavyweight Allen Crowder will face off in the Octagon Saturday night at UFC Brooklyn. The fight will be the co-main event at the Barclays Center.

Hardy will make his UFC debut with only three professional fights under his belt. He boasts a 3–0 record, and all of his wins came as first-round knockouts. Despite the hype around Hardy's Octagon debut, the UFC has come under scrutiny for signing him. In 2014, Hardy was found guilty of assaulting a woman and communicating threats. The Pro Bowler appealed the conviction and the charges were dismissed after the victim did not appear to testify.

Crowder is the most experienced opponent Hardy has yet to face. In his UFC debut in December 2017, Crowder suffered a first-round knockout to Justin Willis and will be looking to turn his record around quickly. He has not fought since after suffering an injury that derailed him until last summer. The 29-year-old enters Saturday's bout with a 9–3 record in professional fights, which includes a TKO victory from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

UFC Brooklyn's main event features flyweight champion Henry Cejudo (13–2–0) going up against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16–3–0).

How to watch:

Time: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: ESPN+

      Modal message